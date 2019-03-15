Hypoport (HYQ) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. equinet set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.33 ($225.97).

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €170.20 ($197.91) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €123.60 ($143.72) and a 52-week high of €204.50 ($237.79). The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.92.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

