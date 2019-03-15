Ignis Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Ignis has a market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $735,493.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00383576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.01702156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00002436 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005034 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Indodax, Coinbit, Bittrex, STEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

