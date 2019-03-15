IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Short Interest Down 24.2% in February

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,698,944 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 15th total of 6,197,470 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,791,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other IHS Markit news, Director James A. Rosenthal bought 1,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 46,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $2,417,313.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,888.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 232,284 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 318,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,821,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $588,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFO opened at $54.13 on Friday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

