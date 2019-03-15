II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of II-VI worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,517 shares of company stock worth $1,899,842. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

IIVI traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,432. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.22 million. On average, analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

