Imad Mouline Sells 5,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $194,010.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $161,190.00.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $74.37 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Everbridge by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

