Independent Research Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €23.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Societe Generale set a €26.80 ($31.16) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Commerzbank set a €24.80 ($28.84) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.01 ($27.92).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting €22.30 ($25.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,789,253 shares. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.