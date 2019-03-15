Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of XLI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,900,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,485,019. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

