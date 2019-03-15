Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Infineon is battered by a lackluster payment and Authentication domain, and soft demand for smartphone devices. Further, uncertain macroeconomic conditions and imposition of tariff owing to trade war between the United States and China compelled the company to reduce anticipated growth in fiscal 2019. The company’s requirement of large capital investments to maintain a competitive cost position is an overhang on margin expansion. Also, its leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares of Infineon have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is expected to benefit from strength in company’s Industrial Power Control (IPC) and Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) business segments. Robust adoption of photovoltaic appliances and sturdy traction business, and AC/DC conversion hold promise.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

