Inflarx (IFRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of -0.84. Inflarx has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter valued at about $7,038,000. RA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after buying an additional 117,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 137.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 137.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 141,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

