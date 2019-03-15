Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,504 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,521,612 shares of company stock valued at $47,637,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 3,633,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,967,516. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

