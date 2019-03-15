Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,352 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth $163,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 211.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

Shares of NYSE:BPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 57,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,102. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.86 million. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.60%.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

