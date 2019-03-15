Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49,086 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,086 shares during the quarter. Andeavor Logistics accounts for approximately 3.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,188,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Andeavor Logistics by 45.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Andeavor Logistics by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter worth $8,543,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Andeavor Logistics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 61,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANDX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Andeavor Logistics from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Andeavor Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of ANDX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,261. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.31%.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

