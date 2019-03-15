Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, EXX, Coinrail and Gate.io. Ink has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00380280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.01713888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235755 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004979 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, Exmo, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

