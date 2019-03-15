Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 32.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innospec by 48.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,480,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 4,289 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $345,307.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,423.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 3,362 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $270,674.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,185.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,501 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $82.76 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.07 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. Innospec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

