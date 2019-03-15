BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.10 ($2,536.39).

BRGE opened at GBX 332.42 ($4.34) on Friday. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 332.68 ($4.35).

WARNING: “Insider Buying: BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) Insider Purchases 590 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/insider-buying-blackrock-greater-euro-inv-tst-plc-brge-insider-purchases-590-shares-of-stock.html.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

