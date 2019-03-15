Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,029. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Element Solutions Inc (ESI) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/insider-buying-element-solutions-inc-esi-ceo-buys-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.