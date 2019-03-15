Insider Buying: National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) President Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) President Joseph G. Caporella acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,718. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.34.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $138.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after acquiring an additional 254,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,520,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,809,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

