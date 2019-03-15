Insider Buying: StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Buys 7,221 Shares of Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 7,221 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $27,006.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 12,616 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $46,931.52.

On Thursday, February 28th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 29,467 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $110,206.58.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 66,400 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $248,336.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 11,454 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $41,463.48.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 54,421 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $188,296.66.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 24,900 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $83,664.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 18,260 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $56,971.20.

On Monday, February 11th, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 23,655 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,513.25.

STON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 8,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.95.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 202.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its position in StoneMor Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,384,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 505,637 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in StoneMor Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 188,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in StoneMor Partners by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

