Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Insider Sells 3,101 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider David Davidson sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $454,017.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,915.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, David Davidson sold 4,910 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $764,830.70.

On Monday, February 4th, David Davidson sold 4,910 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $659,413.00.

On Friday, January 18th, David Davidson sold 2,035 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $264,651.75.

On Thursday, January 3rd, David Davidson sold 7,600 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $751,032.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.04. 602,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,695. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $87.49 and a 12-month high of $211.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.64.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,018.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 357.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $149.91 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in bluebird bio by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Insider Sells 3,101 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-bluebird-bio-inc-blue-insider-sells-3101-shares-of-stock.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.