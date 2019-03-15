Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) EVP Sells $759,882.42 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $759,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRL opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $146.31.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,460,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 89,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Kresge Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

