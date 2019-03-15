Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Director Sells $1,293,947.97 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,293,947.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Kent Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $23,636.26.

On Wednesday, February 13th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $1,150,514.34.

On Tuesday, January 29th, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $16,529.45.

On Wednesday, January 9th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $815,531.34.

On Monday, December 31st, T Kent Elliott sold 569 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $15,135.40.

On Wednesday, December 12th, T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $821,926.47.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

