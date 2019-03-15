Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (IOSP) CEO Sells 7,030 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $591,644.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,702,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Patrick Williams sold 6,525 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $542,749.50.

On Friday, February 22nd, Patrick Williams sold 3,362 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $270,674.62.

Shares of IOSP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 208,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.76%. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOSP. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Innospec by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Innospec by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

