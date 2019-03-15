Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) CEO Sells $4,598,227.47 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 102,251 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $4,598,227.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.30 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 4.10%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Installed Building Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

