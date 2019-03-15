Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $155,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,061.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 605,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,664. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $5,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,792 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-installed-building-products-inc-ibp-coo-sells-3500-shares-of-stock.html.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.