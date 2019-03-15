Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) COO Sells $22,478.40 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $22,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,549. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $105,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $94,132,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,097,000 after purchasing an additional 358,406 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $32,725,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,796,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

