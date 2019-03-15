Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) CAO Sells 502 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 502 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $32,504.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. 3,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,902. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,251.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 68.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $6,232,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 40.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-pegasystems-inc-pega-cao-sells-502-shares-of-stock.html.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.