Insider Selling: Sun Communities Inc (SUI) CEO Sells 12,859 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,515,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares in the company, valued at $167,152,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,004. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Sun Communities Inc (SUI) CEO Sells 12,859 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/insider-selling-sun-communities-inc-sui-ceo-sells-12859-shares-of-stock.html.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.