Insider Selling: Sun Communities Inc (SUI) CEO Sells 12,859 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,515,304.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares in the company, valued at $167,152,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:SUI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,004. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
