Insider Selling: Tech Data Corp (TECD) CAO Sells 1,133 Shares of Stock

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $112,234.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TECD traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. 159,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,234. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tech Data by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 88,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $35,317,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 113,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

