Instructure Inc (INST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Instructure posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INST. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Instructure by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Instructure by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Instructure has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

