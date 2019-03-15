Instructure (INST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Instructure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Instructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.57. Instructure has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Instructure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 108,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,575,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 391,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

