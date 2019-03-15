Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG) Insider Peter Harmer Sells 120,000 Shares

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) insider Peter Harmer sold 120,000 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.72 ($5.48), for a total transaction of A$926,400.00 ($657,021.28).

IAG opened at A$7.85 ($5.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Insurance Australia Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$5.82 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of A$8.25 ($5.85).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.19%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

