Intelligent Systems (INS) Announces Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

INS stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised Intelligent Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 306,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

