Interface (TILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TILE opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $985.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.60. Interface has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 115,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,036 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

