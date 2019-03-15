International Frontier Resources (IFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew James Fisher sold 726,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$69,041.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$231,158.75.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

