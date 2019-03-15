Shares of Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 971350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Get Internet of Things alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/internet-of-things-itt-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet of Things Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of Things and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.