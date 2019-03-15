INTL Fcstone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (INTL)

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,048% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTL. BidaskClub cut INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of INTL opened at $42.65 on Friday. INTL Fcstone has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $803.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

