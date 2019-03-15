IntriCon Co. (IIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

IIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $39,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,124.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $115,365. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IntriCon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in IntriCon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 42,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IntriCon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIN traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 163,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,373. The company has a market cap of $189.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). IntriCon had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. On average, analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

