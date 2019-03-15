Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in EnerSys (ENS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth $60,635,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,507,000 after acquiring an additional 325,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,855,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,814,000 after acquiring an additional 154,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,345 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 56.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In related news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,696,672.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,001.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in EnerSys (ENS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-enersys-ens.html.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.