Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Upwork Inc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.

