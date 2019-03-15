Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 163,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price target on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy atsg” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.76%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-has-1-37-million-stake-in-air-transport-services-group-inc-atsg.html.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.