Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 222,641 CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,203,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after buying an additional 4,107,236 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $7,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,259,000 after buying an additional 492,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,932,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,392,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,932,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,392,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $13.88 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

