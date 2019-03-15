Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InVitae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in InVitae by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in InVitae by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 87.58% and a negative return on equity of 88.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 5,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $73,160.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,872 shares of company stock valued at $919,993. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

