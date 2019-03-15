Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,681,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $4,300,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,561 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.