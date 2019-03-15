Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $65,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 773.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,387,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,358,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,108.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 305,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.04. The company had a trading volume of 270,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.57 and a 12-month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

