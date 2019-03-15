Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Contraction in Intuitive Surgical’s gross and operating margins in recent times is worrisome. Management expects margins to fluctuate due to newer product mixes and surging operating expenses. Additionally, the da Vinci system is in the early stages of adoption in some of the markets outside the United States. Intense competition in the global MedTech space adds to the woes. On the positive side, the company’s flagship da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in recent times. The company looks to accelerate its business in China, following the clearance of da Vinci Xi. Management is also optimistic about the 510(k) submission for the TransOral Robotic Surgery and the Phase I launch of da Vinci SP. Strong exposure to robotics and medical mechatronics continues to drive the stock. Intuitive Surgical outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. Northland Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $566.40.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $558.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $393.57 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $14,652,271.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares in the company, valued at $197,493,382.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

