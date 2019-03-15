Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) Position Trimmed by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

