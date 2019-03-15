Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 15th (ASUR, AVGO, BATS, BFR, BMA, DFS, ECEL, EIG, ESS, FTD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 15th:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We’ve written that ASUR is a show me” stock, and to that point, there are three things that we’ll be watching in 2019: (1) that management can set realistic financial targets and execute at least to plan, (2) signs of gradual improvement in cash conversion on healthy adjusted EBITDA profits, and (3) additional disclosure to support the narrative that organic growth is in fact in the 5-10% range, with the possibility of acceleration as cross-sell execution spools up. If Asure can check the box on all three, we are quite confident that the stock will be re-rated higher, perhaps meaningfully, from today’s ~2.0x EV/R on C2019E. After all, we continue to believe that Asure has set down a proven and quite logical path toward building a larger and nicely profitable business in the payroll/HCM space.””

Get Asure Software Inc alerts:

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) target price on the stock.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

EI Group (LON:EIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $303.00 target price on the stock.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We believe that Intel continues to struggle with its modem business as it is likely unprofitable and consuming capacity that could be deployed for more profitable pursuits. We don’t think the Company can abandon Apple at this point, so a simple solution would be too sell the modem business to Apple. We think it would be a significant catalyst for the shares. We note that this idea and $5 yields a latte, but we still think it is worth consideration. We believe that Intel continues to have issues with its 5G modem development. We have also heard from contacts that the Company is considering manufacturing its 5G modem at TSMC instead of internally. This would likely push commercialization into CY21. In addition, Apple is also Intel’s only customer, and they are opening a facility in San Diego presumably to develop its own modem chips.””

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC). Dougherty & Co issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TheStreet.com, Inc. is a leading web-based provider of original, timely, comprehensive and trustworthy financial news, commentary and information aimed at helping readers make informed investment decisions. TheStreet.com combines the most important qualities of traditional print journalism –accuracy, intelligence, fairness and wit–with the web’s advantages as a financial news medium–timeliness, interactivity and global distribution. “

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Continental is being aided by the strong demand for air travel. In 2018, passenger revenues (accounting for bulk of the top line) increased 9.4% owing to the upbeat demand. The company's performance with respect to unit revenues is also encouraging. Meanwhile, load factor improved consistently for eight consecutive months in 2018 on robust traffic growth. We are also impressed by its efficient cost management. The airline expects to continue its prudent cost-management strategy going forward. It expects non-fuel unit costs to be “flat or better” in the first quarter and full-year 2019 as well. The carrier's efforts to modernize its fleet are an added positive. We are also positive on the company’s efforts to expand its operations However, the company's high operating expenses raise cocerns. We are also concerned about the various setbacks pertaining to customer service at United Continental in 2018.”

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty surpassed the industry in the past three months. However, it might derail in the near term owing to higher expenses that are hurting margins. It expects modest deleverage in operating margin in first-half fiscal 2019. Moreover, SG&A expenses are projected to deleverage due to higher store labor costs and spending in growth initiatives. Higher costs of investments toward digital channels, salon services, infrastructure, personalization efforts and initiatives to enhance customer experience are also likely to increase corporate overheads. However, the company delivered solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, driven by strong holiday season. Strength in the retail business, solid store-expansion efforts, adoption of revenue standard and market share gains aided performance. Robust performance of mass cosmetics, boutique, skincare and fragrance remained tailwinds. Management also issued an encouraging outlook for fiscal 2019.”

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the stock.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We believe it is most likely the NPRM on mandating a non-addictive level of nicotine in combustible cigarettes will wait for a new Commissioner.””

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.