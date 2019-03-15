Investors Buy iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $138.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.04 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $116.67

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3584 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 275,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 358,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,207,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

