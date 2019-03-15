Investors Buy Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $144.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.18 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Huntington Ingalls Industries had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Huntington Ingalls Industries traded down ($2.89) for the day and closed at $204.41

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $745,411.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,629.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $528,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $930,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $2,480,337. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,930,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,521,000 after acquiring an additional 153,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,012,000 after acquiring an additional 118,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/investors-buy-shares-of-huntington-ingalls-industries-hii-on-weakness.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.