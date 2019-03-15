Investors Buy Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $144.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.18 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Huntington Ingalls Industries had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Huntington Ingalls Industries traded down ($2.89) for the day and closed at $204.41
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.14.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.
In other news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $745,411.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,629.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $528,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $930,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $2,480,337. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,930,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,521,000 after acquiring an additional 153,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,012,000 after acquiring an additional 118,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.