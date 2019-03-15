Investors Purchase High Volume of ON Semiconductor Call Options (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 31,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,616% compared to the average volume of 1,862 call options.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,266,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,204,000 after purchasing an additional 411,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,093,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,204,000 after acquiring an additional 411,056 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 145.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 98,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-on-semiconductor-call-options-on.html.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.